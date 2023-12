Dairy Producer Artesana Targets 50% Turnover Growth in Coming Years

Dairy Producer Artesana Targets 50% Turnover Growth in Coming Years. Dairy manufacturer Artesana based in Tecuci, Galati county, aims for 50% annual turnover growth in the following years, after having completed the over EUR6 million investment in its second plant in 2023, explained Daniel Donici, co-founder of the company. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]