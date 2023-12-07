M Core enters Romanian market with EUR 219 mln acquisition of Mitiska REIM’s retail portfolio
Dec 7, 2023
Pan-European commercial property collective M Core acquired the 25 retail parks owned by Mitiska REIM in Romania in a deal nearing EUR 219 million. The transaction, completed on December 6, marks the British group's "largest deal to date" and its entrance into the local market. The deal sees (...)
