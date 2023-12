Ringier Romania fires editor-in-chief amid editorial pressures allegations

Ringier Romania fires editor-in-chief amid editorial pressures allegations. Announcing a new focus on digital and the 64% decline in print sales since 2018, Ringier Sports Media Group confirmed the firing of "three employees" at local Libertatea and said that "an assessment of the editorial team will be conducted to identify the necessary steps to build a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]