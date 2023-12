Fitch affirms rating of Banca Transilvania at BB+/stable

Fitch affirms rating of Banca Transilvania at BB+/stable. International rating agency Fitch has affirmed Banca Transilvania's LT Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at BB+ with a stable outlook and its viability rating (VR) at bb+ to reflect its strong and well-established domestic franchise, healthy capital buffers supported by strong internal capital (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]