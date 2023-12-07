Romania’s Nuclearelectrica joins net zero commitment that aims to triple nuclear energy by 2050

Romania’s Nuclearelectrica joins net zero commitment that aims to triple nuclear energy by 2050. Romania's sole nuclear energy producer Nuclearelectrica has joined the Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge, launched on December 5 at COP28 – the United Nations Climate Change Conference, organized in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Initiated by 120 companies based in 25 countries and active in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]