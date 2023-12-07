Britain’s M Core Officially Enters Romanian Market by Acquiring the 25 Retail Parks Managed by Mitiska REIM

Britain’s M Core Officially Enters Romanian Market by Acquiring the 25 Retail Parks Managed by Mitiska REIM. M Core group, made up of London & Cambridge Properties, Evolve Estates, Sheet Anchor and Proudreed, which owns 1,233 properties worth almost £5 billion, has acquired the 25 retail parks managed by Mitiska REIM in Romania, in a deal worth almost EUR219 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]