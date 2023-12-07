Raiffeisen Bank Granted EUR60M Loan for Development of Romania’s and Southeastern Europe’s Largest Photovoltaic Park of Ratesti

Raiffeisen Bank Granted EUR60M Loan for Development of Romania’s and Southeastern Europe’s Largest Photovoltaic Park of Ratesti. Raiffeisen Bank Romania and Raiffeisen Bank International granted a EUR60 million loan for the development of the largest photovoltaic park of Romania and Southeastern Europe, which became operational in 2023 in Ratesti, Arges county, equally held by Israel’s Econergy and Nofar Energy. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]