EY: Businesses Fall Short On Climate Strategy And Action Despite Advances In Reporting. Despite agreeing to climate commitments, nearly half (47%) of respondent companies surveyed don’t disclose a transition plan to back these, as per this year’s EY Global Climate Risk Barometer which suggests a deep disconnect between organizations’ climate and corporate strategy. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]