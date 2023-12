Statistics Board Upwardly Revises Romania’s GDP Growth To 1.4% For January-September 2023

Statistics Board Upwardly Revises Romania’s GDP Growth To 1.4% For January-September 2023. Romania's economy grew by 1.4% in real terms (in unadjusted data) and by 2.2% in seasonally adjusted data, year-over-year in the first nine months of 2023, provisional (1) estimates from the country's statistics board INS showed on Thursday (December 7). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]