IFC-World Bank Report: Romania Still Faces A Large Convergence Gap With EU Living Standards

IFC-World Bank Report: Romania Still Faces A Large Convergence Gap With EU Living Standards. Romania has made impressive strides in its economic performance over the last decades, but the country is still facing a large convergence gap with EU living standards, and wide regional and social disparities, according to a new IFC-World Bank report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]