Romanian Energy Startup Ogre AI Raises EUR625,000 Financing; Seeks Investors For New Funding Round. Ogre AI, a startup focused on data science and specializing in providing solutions for the energy sector, based on machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), has recently obtained a EUR625,000 financing. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]