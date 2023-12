PepsiCo Says 80% Of Its Romanian Fleet Replaced With Hybrid Vehicles

PepsiCo Says 80% Of Its Romanian Fleet Replaced With Hybrid Vehicles. PepsiCo, a global leader in the food and beverage industry, announces 80% of its Romanian fleet has transitioned to hybrid vehicles, marking progress in line with the company’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions in its global operations by 2040. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]