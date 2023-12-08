Romania to include sugar and wheat flour on list of licensed imports from Ukraine

Romania's minister of agriculture Florin Barbu will ask the prime minister to include sugar and wheat flour on the list of agricultural products with a special regime for imports from Ukraine, according to Economica.net, quoting the Romanian official. The special regime in force for wheat, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]