GfK: Romanians tend to buy more small appliances but avoid major acquisitions
Dec 8, 2023

GfK: Romanians tend to buy more small appliances but avoid major acquisitions.

While the sales of kitchen appliances are on the rise in the first nine months of the year, those of IT goods are falling sharply, according to data from the market research company GfK. For example, the sales of deep fryers have doubled, while in the case of laptops and PCs, there is a (...)

Average Occupancy Rate Of Alpin Hotel Complex In Poiana Brasov At 80% In Nov 2023, Seen At 90% In Dec Claudiu Aron, one of the largest hotel owners in Romania, known for the Alpin hotel complex located in the mountain resort of Poiana Brasov, says this year's trend was upward and the hotel is expected to end 2023 with an increased average occupancy rate and a higher turnover.

Mircea Turdean Says Farmec Will Always Be A Family Business Mircea Turdean says cosmetics producer Farmec Cluj, a company has runs and controls as a shareholder, has been and will always be a family business.

UAMT Oradea To Contract RON5M Loan From Exim Banca Romaneasca For Working Capital Romanian car parts maker UAMT Oradea (UAM.RO) on Monday (Dec 11) informed the local capital market in a stock market report about the decision of the Board of Directors as regards contracting a loan of RON4.93 million from lender Exim Banca Romaneasca (the former Eximbank).

BT Property Pays EUR12M For Acquisition Of Three Buildings Hosting Amethyst Radiotherapy Clinics In Cluj, Timis, Otopeni Real estate investment fund Alternative BT Property, which manages EUR22.3 million worth of assets, has completed the acquisition of three buildings in which oncology clinics Amethyst Radiotherapy in Cluj (Floresti), Timis (Dumbravita) and Ilfov (Otopeni) operate.

Romgermed: Demand For Medical Services From Rest Of The Country On The Rise Romgermed, a medium-sized actor on the private medical service market, has grown to nine medical laboratories in Bucharest, a clinic with 110 medical offices and the hospital on Calea Plevnei.

Filip & Company Assists Banca Transilvania In Launch Of EUR1.5B Bond Program Filip & Company assisted Banca Transilvania with the launch of a bond program totaling EUR1.5 billion and with the first sustainable bond issue under this program, through which Banca Transilvania raised EUR500 million from international markets.

GDF International Wants To Buy Fondul Proprietatea 12% Stake In Engie Romania For EUR87M Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) on Monday evening notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that Franklin Templeton International Services, in its capacity as sole director of the Fund, received a binding offer from GDF International, the majority shareholder of Engie Romania, to buy the Fund’s Engie (...)

 


