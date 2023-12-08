GfK: Romanians tend to buy more small appliances but avoid major acquisitions

GfK: Romanians tend to buy more small appliances but avoid major acquisitions. While the sales of kitchen appliances are on the rise in the first nine months of the year, those of IT goods are falling sharply, according to data from the market research company GfK. For example, the sales of deep fryers have doubled, while in the case of laptops and PCs, there is a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]