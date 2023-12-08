Fitch may improve viability rating of UniCredit Romania following merger with Alpha Bank

Fitch may improve viability rating of UniCredit Romania following merger with Alpha Bank. Fitch Ratings has affirmed UniCredit Bank Romania's (UCBRO) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at BBB with a stable outlook and maintained the bb Viability Rating (VR) on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). VR reflects the bank's moderate franchise and weaker profitability than larger domestic (...)