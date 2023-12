Romania's economy slows down to 1.4% y/y in January-September

Romania's economy slows down to 1.4% y/y in January-September. Romania's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 1.4% y/y in January-September, slowing down from 4.7% in 2022 and still below the government's updated 2% projection. The government hopes all major sectors will perform better in 2024 and later, except for construction – which already (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]