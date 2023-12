BVB Hits Record High Number of Shareholders, 5,724, Up 200% in Four Years

BVB Hits Record High Number of Shareholders, 5,724, Up 200% in Four Years. The number of stakeholders in the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the operator of the Romanian capital market, has tripled in the past four years, more exactly from end-November 2019 to the same date of 2023, shortly after the company’s new board was elected. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]