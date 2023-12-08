Watch: Stag spotted by monitoring camera in Romania's Piatra Craiului National Park

Watch: Stag spotted by monitoring camera in Romania's Piatra Craiului National Park. A monitoring camera in Romania's Piatra Craiului National Park spotted a red deer stag. The animal positions itself right in front of the camera and begins to make noises. "The stag is sociable from autumn to spring, during which males form herds led by a young stag, and females form separate (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]