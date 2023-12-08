Timișoara plans legacy projects as it wraps up European Capital of Culture program

Timișoara plans legacy projects as it wraps up European Capital of Culture program. A program of residences for creatives and a new concert hall are among the projects that Timișoara is planning after the end of its European Capital of Culture program, mayor Dominic Fritz announced. Timișoara will see additional projects that take the story of the European Capital of Culture (...)