Foraj Sonde Craiova Seals RON146M Contract with Romgaz for Works at Two Exploration Wells

Foraj Sonde Craiova Seals RON146M Contract with Romgaz for Works at Two Exploration Wells. Foraj Sonde Craiova, a local drilling company for the oil and gas industry, controlled by Valentin Cristescu (68.5%) and Emil Cristescu (26.3%), announced it sealed a RON146 million contract VAT not included with Romgaz for works at two exploration wells. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]