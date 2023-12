Bakery Producer Lidas Ends 2022 with over EUR22M, Up 28% YOY

Bakery Producer Lidas Ends 2022 with over EUR22M, Up 28% YOY. Lidas company, controlled by entrepreneur Elena Anastase, which owns a bakery plant in Mineri, Tulcea, as well as its own store network, ended 2022 with turnover worth RON110.7 million (EUR22.4 million), up almost 28% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]