December 8, 2023

Become an invisible sponsor: Romanian non-profit launches fundraiser for the national paraclimbing team
Dec 8, 2023

Become an invisible sponsor: Romanian non-profit launches fundraiser for the national paraclimbing team.

Climb Again, the local non-profit that provides climbing therapy to children and young people with disabilities, has launched a fundraising campaign for Romania's national paraclimbing team. The nine team members, 4 with visual impairments and 5 with physical disabilities, want to go to the (...)

