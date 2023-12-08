Firms in Romania With Over 500 Employees Must Transparently Report On Sustainability And Community Investment Practices As Of Jan 1, 2025



Companies in Romania with more than 500 employees are obligated to annually report transparently on sustainability and community investment practices, starting from January 1, 2025, in line with the new EU Directive.