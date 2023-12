Chemical Fertilizer Producer Azomures Halts Operations Just Two Months After Resumption Of Production

Chemical Fertilizer Producer Azomures Halts Operations Just Two Months After Resumption Of Production. Romanian chemical fertilizer producer Azomures has announced the halt of ammonia and fertilizer production for December, just two months after resuming operations due to a set of policies and the lack of government action. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]