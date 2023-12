Study: 59% Of Romanians Prefer To Shop In Physical Stores

59% of Romanian respondents prefer to shop in physical stores (vs. 50% in the Czech Republic) and free delivery is a benefit that would convince 63% of Romanian respondents to make a purchase online. Next day delivery is also an important benefit for Romanians (37%) and Poles (28%), a study reveals.