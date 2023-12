Hidroelectrica Takes Over Assets And Employees Of UCM Resita In RON67M Deal

Hidroelectrica Takes Over Assets And Employees Of UCM Resita In RON67M Deal. Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), the largest company at the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the most profitable state-run firm, announced in a stock market report on Friday (Dec 8) the signing of the Business Transfer Agreement from UCM Resita (UCMR), specialized in manufacturing and trading of hydro (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]