IMF Praises Romania Economic Growth Efforts In 2023; Recommends Tightening Fiscal Policy Further
Dec 8, 2023
After praising Romania’s efforts for economic growth in 2023 and fiscal attempts to reduce the budget deficit, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) states in a report on this year’s conclusions about our country that the efforts so far are not quite sufficient.
