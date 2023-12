CMS Advises M Core On EUR219M Acquisition Of 25 Retail Parks In Romania

CMS Advises M Core On EUR219M Acquisition Of 25 Retail Parks In Romania. International law firm CMS has advised L&C Properties, part of M Core, one of the UK’s largest, privately held commercial property collectives with combined assets in excess of EUR6 billion, on its entry into the Romanian market with its largest deal to date: the acquisition of 25 retail (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]