Bucharest Stock Exchange’s Main Index BET Overshoots 15,000-Point Mark For First Time Ever

Bucharest Stock Exchange recorded a new all-time high for its main index, BET, which gained 1.36% and overshot the 15,000-point mark for the first time ever, as all its 20 shares ended the session higher.