Giovanni Luca Soma Leaves Position Of BRD-SocGen’s Chairman Of Board Of Directors

Giovanni Luca Soma Leaves Position Of BRD-SocGen’s Chairman Of Board Of Directors. Giovanni Luca Soma, the chairman of the Board of Directors of BRD-SocGen (BRD.RO), the third largest bank in Romania, has decided to withdraw from this position and from the Board of Directors, the lender announced in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]