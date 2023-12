Carbochim Completes Relocation, Technological Upgrades In Wake Of EUR5M Investment

Carbochim Completes Relocation, Technological Upgrades In Wake Of EUR5M Investment. Carbochim, the largest manufacturer of professional abrasives in Romania, has recently completed the relocation and technological upgrade process, following an investment of EUR5 million, aiming to streamline its industrial activity and optimize costs. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]