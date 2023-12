Filip & Company Assists Banca Transilvania In Launch Of EUR1.5B Bond Program

Filip & Company assisted Banca Transilvania with the launch of a bond program totaling EUR1.5 billion and with the first sustainable bond issue under this program, through which Banca Transilvania raised EUR500 million from international markets. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]