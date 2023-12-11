 
Romaniapress.com

December 11, 2023

GDF International Wants To Buy Fondul Proprietatea 12% Stake In Engie Romania For EUR87M
Dec 11, 2023

GDF International Wants To Buy Fondul Proprietatea 12% Stake In Engie Romania For EUR87M.

Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) on Monday evening notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that Franklin Templeton International Services, in its capacity as sole director of the Fund, received a binding offer from GDF International, the majority shareholder of Engie Romania, to buy the Fund’s Engie (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Patria Bank Announces The End Of Burak Yildiran's Term As General Manager By Mutual Consent Patria Bank (PBK.RO) has informed investors in a stock market report on Dec 12 that the mandate of Suleyman Burak Yildiran as General Manager would end, by mutual consent, starting with the date of prior approval by the National Bank of Romania of the new General Manager, but no later than (...)

Consumer Spending Down In Jan-Sep On A Market Where Prices Kept Rising 15% To 23% The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market shrank in volume in January-September 2023, which is the best indicator of the spending appetite of Romanian consumers. On the other hand, retailers’ sales continued to increase in value, but solely because of prices went up by 15% to 23%.

Raluca Stanislav Joins Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Team As Head of Business Development Real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox is consolidating its team by recruiting Raluca Stanislav as Head of Business Development.

Bittnet Raises RON10M Via Corporate Bond Issue IT group Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO) notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having completed its corporate bonds offer conducted between November 27 and December 12.

OMV Petrom Signs New Contracts For Neptun Deep Black Sea Project OMV Petrom, the largest integrated energy company in Southeastern Europe, has continued to make significant progress in implementing Neptun Deep project.

Moody's Reconfirms Transelectrica's Baa3 Rating, With Stable Outlook International rating agency Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has reconfirmed the Ba1 rating, with a positive outlook, awarded to Romania's national power grid operator Transelectrica (TEL.RO).

Delgaz Grid Completes Development Of Natural Gas Distribution Network In Toplita Natural gas and electricity distribution company Delgaz Grid has completed development works on the gas distribution network in Toplita (Harghita County), therefore, the municipality of Toplita is connected to the network starting from December 2023.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |