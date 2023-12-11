GDF International Wants To Buy Fondul Proprietatea 12% Stake In Engie Romania For EUR87M

GDF International Wants To Buy Fondul Proprietatea 12% Stake In Engie Romania For EUR87M. Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) on Monday evening notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that Franklin Templeton International Services, in its capacity as sole director of the Fund, received a binding offer from GDF International, the majority shareholder of Engie Romania, to buy the Fund’s Engie (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]