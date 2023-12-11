INS: Net Investments In Romania Up 14.4% YoY To RON118B In January-September 2023

INS: Net Investments In Romania Up 14.4% YoY To RON118B In January-September 2023. Net investments in Romania’s economy totaled RON118 billion in the first nine months of 2023, up 14.4% year-over-year, with new construction works accounting for 62.6% and purchases of machinery, including transport vehicles, for 29.3%, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]