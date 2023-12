Holde Agri Investment Announces Conclusion Of RON50.7M Contracts

Holde Agri Investment Announces Conclusion Of RON50.7M Contracts. Farmland operator Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO) on Monday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that its subsidiaries had signed several significant contracts with the same undisclosed customer. The aggregate value of the contracts is RON50.7 million, excluding VAT, according to ZF’s calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]