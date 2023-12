UAMT Oradea To Contract RON5M Loan From Exim Banca Romaneasca For Working Capital

UAMT Oradea To Contract RON5M Loan From Exim Banca Romaneasca For Working Capital. Romanian car parts maker UAMT Oradea (UAM.RO) on Monday (Dec 11) informed the local capital market in a stock market report about the decision of the Board of Directors as regards contracting a loan of RON4.93 million from lender Exim Banca Romaneasca (the former Eximbank). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]