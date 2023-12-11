BT Property Pays EUR12M For Acquisition Of Three Buildings Hosting Amethyst Radiotherapy Clinics In Cluj, Timis, Otopeni

BT Property Pays EUR12M For Acquisition Of Three Buildings Hosting Amethyst Radiotherapy Clinics In Cluj, Timis, Otopeni. Real estate investment fund Alternative BT Property, which manages EUR22.3 million worth of assets, has completed the acquisition of three buildings in which oncology clinics Amethyst Radiotherapy in Cluj (Floresti), Timis (Dumbravita) and Ilfov (Otopeni) operate. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]