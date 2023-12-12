Average Occupancy Rate Of Alpin Hotel Complex In Poiana Brasov At 80% In Nov 2023, Seen At 90% In Dec



Average Occupancy Rate Of Alpin Hotel Complex In Poiana Brasov At 80% In Nov 2023, Seen At 90% In Dec.

Claudiu Aron, one of the largest hotel owners in Romania, known for the Alpin hotel complex located in the mountain resort of Poiana Brasov, says this year's trend was upward and the hotel is expected to end 2023 with an increased average occupancy rate and a higher turnover.