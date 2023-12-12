Another top Romanian official targeted by COVID vaccine procurement investigations
Dec 12, 2023
Another top Romanian official targeted by COVID vaccine procurement investigations.
The president of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS) in Romania, Andrei Baciu, announced his resignation on December 11 as he was placed under criminal investigations by the anticorruption prosecutors (DNA) in the case of the allegedly illegal public procurement of COVID-19 vaccines. (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]