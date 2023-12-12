BSOG reportedly drops arbitrage claims against Romania related to Offshore Law

BSOG reportedly drops arbitrage claims against Romania related to Offshore Law. Black Sea Oil & Gas, a company controlled by the American investment fund Carlyle, gives up the arbitration process against the Romanian state regarding the additional tax provided for in the Offshore Law adopted in 2018, which was later maintained when the law was amended last year, shows (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]