Romania to order EUR 1 bln of missiles for its Patriot systems. Romania’s Defence Ministry sent for approval to Parliament the request for launching an order estimated at over EUR 1 billion for the procurement of 200 missiles for its Patriot defence systems. The producer will be Comlog of Germany, under licensing from the US authorities, Profit.ro (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]