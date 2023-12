Romania's Transelectrica gets EUR 56 mln REPowerEU grant

Romania's Transelectrica gets EUR 56 mln REPowerEU grant. The National Power Transmission Company Transelectrica in Romania (BVB: TEL) has received EUR 56.2 million under the REPowerEu component of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), recently approved by the European Union Council. The money will be used to finance three essential (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]