Romanian government promises more public spending but smaller deficit for 2024. Romania's government will publish the 2024 budget planning for public debates on December 18, and it will envisage a deficit "at least 0.5 percentage points (pp) below the deficit in 2023, therefore under 5% of GDP," prime minister Marcel Ciolacu announced. The budget planning will be (...)