Digi Spain Subsidiary Buys Spectrum Licenses from Xfera Moviles for EUR140M. Telecom operator Digi has sealed a contract for the acquisition of spectrum licenses for the private use of the radioelectric public domain related to certain sets of blocks of frequencies with Spain’s Xfera Moviles in a EUR120 million contract that includes a EUR20 million conditional component. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]