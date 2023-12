Quehenberger Seeks to Hire 100 People at Ghiroda Logistic Center

Quehenberger Seeks to Hire 100 People at Ghiroda Logistic Center. Quehenberger Logistics Rou, a major player on the transport and logistic market, currently has 100 jobs available at the logistic center of Ghiroda. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]