Turkey’s Kastamonu Sees Turnover Top EUR100M in Jan-Sept 2023 at Reghin Plant

Turkey’s Kastamonu Sees Turnover Top EUR100M in Jan-Sept 2023 at Reghin Plant. Kastamonu Romania (formerly Prolemn), controlled by Turkey’s Kastamonu Entegre, ended the first nine months of 2023 with turnover worth above EUR100 million, slightly down from the year-earlier period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]