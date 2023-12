Flower Shop Chain Magnolia Expands Further in 2023, Set to Open Two Units in 2024

Magnolia continued its nationwide expansion and consolidation during 2023 with a new logistic point in Constanta and new flower shop in Craiova and in 2024 wants to open at least two new units, explained Ioana Molnar, Magnolia co-founder. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]