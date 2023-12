Evopack Bets on New Segment, of Cardboard Food Boxes

Evopack Bets on New Segment, of Cardboard Food Boxes. Evopack, which produces cardboard and paper packaging in a plant in Piatra-Neamt and which delivers to McDonald’s KFC, Spartan and Mesopotamia restaurant chains, is tapping into a new segment, of cardboard food boxes. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]