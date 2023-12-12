Penalties imposed on employers who receive foreigners in Romania without an employment or secondment permit
Dec 12, 2023
Penalties imposed on employers who receive foreigners in Romania without an employment or secondment permit.
Against the backdrop of the increasingly pronounced choice of employers to receive foreign citizens to work in Romania, the Romanian legislation on the regime of foreigners is becoming increasingly applicable. Thus, in order to combat the situation in which foreign citizens are received to (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]