Law Firm PeliPartners Assisted Hidroelectrica in UCM Resita Acquisition. Law firm PeliPartners has assisted Hidroelectrica in the process of buying the business lines linked to ABC and Calnicel platforms owned by UCM Resita, Romania’s oldest industrial unit. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]